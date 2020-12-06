Business

Malls mauled -- but they're not dead yet

06 December 2020 - 05:00 By NICK WILSON

US author Mark Twain famously responded to an incorrect report that he had died with the words: "Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated."

Could this apply to SA's malls, which some have predicted could become white elephants thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic accelerating online retail?..

