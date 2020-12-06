Women bear brunt of job losses on the high street
06 December 2020 - 05:01
As Britain's Arcadia and Debenhams become the latest retail empires to collapse under Covid-19, unions and charities say women will bear the brunt of mass job losses on the high street.
Debenhams said this week it would shut shop after 242 years of trading, putting 12,000 jobs at risk in the country's second major corporate failure in as many days...
