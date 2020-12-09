FREE | Read the Dec 2020 edition of Sunday Times Empowerment

The pandemic has shown that empowerment is key to the transformation of our economy.

The huge inequalities in our society are unsustainable, and it is in no one’s interest to have an economy where so few have so much and so many have so little.

In this issue of Sunday Times Empowerment, presented to you in association with the Black Management Forum, we grapple with some of the key features that affect transformation, such as unemployment, which has grown out of control, and we try to find the positives, for instance in the agricultural sector.

We have a long road to travel to get to where we need to be, but empowerment needs to be top of mind throughout this journey.

Other topics include universal broadband in SA, learnerships, emerging female farmers, food security, and the mining sector.

– Ryland Fisher, editor