Court says alcoholic fruit drink is really a beer
The SAB products affected by the order include Brutal Fruit Ruby Apple Spritzer and Brutal Fruit Strawberry Rouge Spritzer
13 December 2020 - 00:09
Distell, Africa's biggest wine, cider and spirits producer, has won a high court battle against rival SA Breweries (SAB), over SAB's use of "alcoholic fruit blend" to describe two of its Brutal Fruit Spritzer products. Distell said the drinks were made from maize and should be labelled ale.
After an agreement between the two companies, the high court in Cape Town interdicted and restrained SAB from distributing, marketing or selling the two variants as alcoholic fruit beverages...
