Discovery brings health to banking
The bank, which aims to do in banking what Discovery has done in health and insurance, has completed its first full year of operation
13 December 2020 - 00:06
One of SA's newest banks has found itself somewhat overfunded due to an unexpected surge in deposits during the lockdown.
But Discovery Bank, which this week appointed Discovery executive Hylton Kallner as CEO to replace founding CEO Barry Hore, has preferred to go the conservative route...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.