Business

Discovery brings health to banking

The bank, which aims to do in banking what Discovery has done in health and insurance, has completed its first full year of operation

13 December 2020 - 00:06

One of SA's newest banks has found itself somewhat overfunded due to an unexpected surge in deposits during the lockdown.

But Discovery Bank, which this week appointed Discovery executive Hylton Kallner as CEO to replace founding CEO Barry Hore, has preferred to go the conservative route...

