Home is where the pandemic spending is

Homeowners tackle to-do lists, drive home improvement sales

13 December 2020 - 00:08 By NICK WILSON

South Africans are spending more money on renovating their homes, whether they live in upmarket suburbs or in townships and rural areas.

Low interest rates, the increase in government grants and the fact that people simply have a bit of extra cash because they are not spending on travel and entertainment during the pandemic have fuelled spending on home improvement...

