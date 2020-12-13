My Brilliant Career: Rain or shine, she must keep people connected
Nancy Mahlatji is a fibreoptic technician, or splicer, with DarkFibre Africa
13 December 2020 - 00:04
What does a splicer do and how did you end up working as one?
Fibreoptic technicians install, troubleshoot and maintain fibreoptic systems. It is a 24-hour job and we have a strict service-level agreement to repair and restore clients' services and maintain a high network uptime...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.