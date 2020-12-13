Starbucks sees big things in going small

Siting outlets inside Checkers stores will build brand, says CEO

Bigger is better when it comes to the coffee you order from Starbucks, but smaller outlets in SA could offer the best business model for the brand's future in the country.



Adrian Maizey, who heads Rand Capital Coffee, the South African company that was granted the licence to operate Starbucks in Southern Africa last November, and acquired the existing store assets from Taste Holdings last December, certainly thinks so...