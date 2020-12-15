Public sector unions ‘shocked and angry’ after wage bill court loss

The needs of a small group of public sector workers, who have cushy jobs with steady incomes, do not outweigh the needs of millions of South Africans who may be vulnerable during trying economic times, the Labour Court in effect said as it threw out an application by unions to force the government to pay their 2020 wage increases.

Unions expressed shock and anger at the judgment on Tuesday, FM reports.

Public sector unions lost their bid to force the government to implement the third round of the 2018 wage agreement, which the government said it could not afford to do.

The judgment is a victory for the government and the National Treasury, which have argued that the wage increase would cost the state about R3.2bn extra. The wage bill is the single biggest line item in the budget and one of the reasons SA’s credit rating was downgraded further into junk by Moody’s and Fitch last month.

In a stinging judgment against public sector unions, the court found that the increase settled on for the third year of the deal was unlawful, and dismissed labour’s application to force the government to implement it.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni had argued in a counterapplication in the matter that the wage deal was “unlawful, invalid and unenforceable”.