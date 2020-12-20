Signpost

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Winning at cool, and still offering value

LG may not be the first name that comes to mind when it comes to smartphones, but perhaps it should be

We know that the coolest product is not always the most popular, or even the most useful. For example, many are contemplating dusting off their old drones as they survey the wreckage of festive seasons past.



Smartphones, however, are different. The handsets that stand out as the coolest in their categories remain indispensable long after the cool factor has worn off. For this reason, even when that factor is due to a novelty or a gimmick, the devices will continue to deliver value for their users, limiting buyer’s remorse (did someone mention drones?)...