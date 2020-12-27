Old offices becoming new homes
27 December 2020 - 08:24
With 2.4-million square metres of empty offices in SA, experts expect that the trend to convert such space to residential use will gather momentum, particularly in outlying business nodes.
The October office vacancy survey from the South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa) paints a bleak picture for the office market, with vacancies now at a 16-year high of 12.7%...
