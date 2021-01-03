Online delivers for couriers

As the lockdown eased, these businesses continued selling sanitisers and PPE and also began offering their original products

The e-commerce boom has been a shot in the arm for some courier companies as an increasing number of consumers opted for online shopping in 2020, but the hard lockdown almost sank some businesses.



Garry Marshall, CEO of the South African Express Parcel Association (Saepa), said some courier companies are not making as much revenue as before lockdown, but others that have focused on e-commerce are making between 120% and 130% more than prior to it...