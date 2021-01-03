Business

Plea for new round of relief in ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown

Return to stricter conditions imperils more jobs even as it sets out to save lives

03 January 2021 - 00:03 By HILARY JOFFE

SA's return to level 3 lockdown is likely to dampen an already muted economic recovery and could put more jobs at risk, say economists - especially if the government makes no new relief available to support incomes and companies in hard-hit sectors, and if SA delays embarking on a vaccination programme.

Economists say the latest curbs, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday in response to an exponential surge in Covid infections, are socially more drastic but economically less restrictive than SA's previous level 3 lockdown last year...

