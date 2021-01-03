Retail stocks: dump luxuries

'People don't want to be in crowds any more. The guys who have the biggest home-delivery footprints will do really well'

As ominous economic clouds darken the dawn of the new year, it becomes difficult to pick which retail stocks will best weather the tough times ahead.



Casparus Treurnicht, a portfolio manager for the Gryphon All Share Tracker Fund, said SA, like many other countries, has racked up large amounts of debt and seen unemployment soar, which would ultimately result in "even more pressure on disposable incomes"...