Business

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

07 January 2021 - 17:55 By Reuters
SpaceX CEO and owner Elon Musk.
SpaceX CEO and owner Elon Musk.
Image: REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Tesla Inc chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com Inc's top boss Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest man, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Including Thursday's gains in Tesla shares, Musk, 49, had a net worth of more than $188.5 billion, $1.5 billion more than Bezos, the report said.

Musk's personal wealth has been boosted by last year's more than eight-fold surge in the shares of Tesla, which became the world's most valuable carmaker. He has a 20% stake in the carmaker and about $42 billion of unrealised paper gains on vested stock options, according to the Bloomberg report.

Tesla shares were up as much as 7.4% on Thursday at a record high of $811.61. The Forbes Billionaires List, however, said Musk still trails Amazon's Bezos by $7.8 billion.

Forbes has a more conservative estimate based on the Tesla stake that he has pledged as a collateral for personal loans. To take that into account, it applies a 25% discount to his shareholding, according to its report in November.

Musk, who co-founded and sold Internet payments company PayPal Holdings Inc, now leads some of the most futuristic companies in the world.

Besides Tesla, he heads rocket company SpaceX and Neuralink, a startup that is developing ultra-high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces to connect the human brain to computers.

He set up the Boring Company to make affordable tunnels below busy city streets for an all-electric public transportation system to avoid the nasty traffic jams in US cities.

—Reuters

MORE

Derek Hanekom dragged for suggesting Elon Musk should invest in 'the land of his birth'

Hanekom's call was quickly met with salt by many on social media, including DA MP Cameron MacKenzie.
Politics
1 month ago

Buddy, can you spare a billion? SA's Elon Musk becomes world's third-richest man

Next time SAA needs a few billion for its bottomless money pit, it could try asking one of SA's most famous sons for help.
News
1 month ago

Here’s why Tesla and SpaceX don’t have Pretoria headquarters

South Africans like to claim credit for Elon Musk, the eccentric but brilliant business magnate and industrialist. Local media proudly tout his ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Retail stocks: dump luxuries Business
  2. How is the price of Bitcoin calculated? Business
  3. SAA targets revamped take-off in January Business
  4. Plea for new round of relief in ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown Business
  5. Bad debt, earnings weigh on Standard Bank Business

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3