ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Bad for tech but good for people

Big tech may face a reckoning under Joe Biden as it continues to lack morality and civic responsibility

A prevailing narrative about the American Senate coming under Democrat control is that it “will be bad for tech”.



As a result, when the rest of the stock market rallied in the US over the past week, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook all dipped. Dipped, however, is relative to all of these brands’ share prices rising massively over the past year as they took advantage of a global migration to digital platforms...