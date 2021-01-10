OBITUARY

Bongani Khumalo: At ease in worlds of academia and business | 1952-2021

Khumalo was born in Vryheid, in KwaZulu-Natal

Professor Bongani Khumalo, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 68 after contracting Covid-19, was deputy CEO of Eskom, chair of Transnet, chair and CEO of the national lotteries operator Gidani, a director of Anglo American Platinum and a senior member of the SABC board.



His greatest interest and expertise were in the field of corporate governance and ethical, value-centred business leadership, to which he brought a strong scholarly, but also practical, element...