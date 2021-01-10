Gloves off in fight over Covid claims, says Ryan Woolley
Woolley has been fighting since May 2020 to get insurance companies to pay business interruption claims
10 January 2021 - 00:06
Ryan Woolley, CEO of public loss adjustment firm Insurance Claims Africa, says he expects insurers to "fight all the way" to avoid honouring Covid-19-related business interruption claims in spite of a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling in December.
The SCA upheld a Cape Town high court order that Momentum Metropolitan subsidiary Guardrisk pay for the losses incurred by Cafe Chameleon resulting from the lockdown...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.