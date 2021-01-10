Business

Gloves off in fight over Covid claims, says Ryan Woolley

Woolley has been fighting since May 2020 to get insurance companies to pay business interruption claims

10 January 2021 - 00:06 By CHRIS BARRON

Ryan Woolley, CEO of public loss adjustment firm Insurance Claims Africa, says he expects insurers to "fight all the way" to avoid honouring Covid-19-related business interruption claims in spite of a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling in December.

The SCA upheld a Cape Town high court order that Momentum Metropolitan subsidiary Guardrisk pay for the losses incurred by Cafe Chameleon resulting from the lockdown...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person Business
  2. How is the price of Bitcoin calculated? Business
  3. HILARY JOFFE: Why SA’s small firms have ignored state's helping hand Business
  4. Bad debt, earnings weigh on Standard Bank Business
  5. SAA targets revamped take-off in January Business

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3