Business

SAB booze squad fights alcohol ban

The brewer has approached the Western Cape High Court on the grounds that the ban contravenes the right to trade and the right to human dignity

10 January 2021 - 00:10 By HILARY JOFFE

South African Breweries (SAB) has enlisted a Tembisa taverner, a beer truck owner-driver, and an attorney whose work-life balance depends on his evening drink to join the company in its urgent application to the courts to get the government to lift the ban on alcohol sales.

SAB, which is estimated to produce more than 70% of SA's beer, has warned that it is reviewing its operations and could close plants and distribution centres and cut jobs and investment...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person Business
  2. How is the price of Bitcoin calculated? Business
  3. HILARY JOFFE: Why SA’s small firms have ignored state's helping hand Business
  4. Bad debt, earnings weigh on Standard Bank Business
  5. SAA targets revamped take-off in January Business

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3