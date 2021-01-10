Total’s Mozambique retreat a blow to area's economy

Mozambican staff were ordered to remain at home, while foreign staff were airlifted from an airstrip following a series of deadly attacks near the company’s facilities

Global fuel giant Total's evacuation of thousands of workers, many of them South Africans and foreigners, from its $20bn (R309bn) liquid natural gas (LNG) exploration site in northern Mozambique is expected to have an economic impact on SA and the region.



A series of deadly attacks by Islamic State-linked insurgents on the outskirts of Total's facilities in the Afungi peninsula on New Year's Day saw the French company order the evacuation and that of its subcontractors' non-core staff...