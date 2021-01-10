US sheds jobs as pandemic hits back

More fiscal stimulus is expected now that Democrats have gained effective control of the US Senate

The US economy shed jobs for the first time in eight months in December as the country buckled under an onslaught of Covid-19 infections, suggesting a significant loss of momentum that could temporarily stall the recovery from the pandemic.



The plunge in non-farm payrolls reported by the labour department on Friday was mainly in the leisure and hospitality sector, with closures of bars and restaurants accounting for three-quarters of the job losses...