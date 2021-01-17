As UK adapts, GDP shrinks less than feared
A potentially larger hit is coming this month with schools and all non-essential shops closed
17 January 2021 - 00:18
The UK economy shrank less than expected during the lockdown in November, making it possible that the country will avoid a double-dip recession.
The 2.6% contraction was two percentage points less severe than analysts had forecast. It means the economy will grow in the fourth quarter unless December, when restrictions eased, records a decline of 1%...
