Business league led by Manchester City

Teams in the 10 highest-grossing global leagues by revenue were ranked by revenue diversity, organisational agility and how they put technology to work

Manchester City, one of the most successful and valuable football teams in the world, can add another notch to its belt: it's the most innovative club in global sports.



That assessment is according to a new ranking released this week by research firm Sports Innovation Lab, which cited the club's digital media partnership with the OneFootball platform and a network of affiliated clubs as evidence of its cutting-edge management...