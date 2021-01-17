Business

Business league led by Manchester City

Teams in the 10 highest-grossing global leagues by revenue were ranked by revenue diversity, organisational agility and how they put technology to work

17 January 2021 - 00:14 By Agency Staff

Manchester City, one of the most successful and valuable football teams in the world, can add another notch to its belt: it's the most innovative club in global sports.

That assessment is according to a new ranking released this week by research firm Sports Innovation Lab, which cited the club's digital media partnership with the OneFootball platform and a network of affiliated clubs as evidence of its cutting-edge management...

