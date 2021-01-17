Obituary
Dolly Mokgatle: A trailblazer with energy, grace and charm (1956-2021)
Physically small, super energetic and determined to succeed, she set ambitious goals and drove herself relentlessly to achieve them
17 January 2021 - 00:09
Dolly Mokgatle, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 64, was a pioneering business leader and trailblazer for women in corporate SA.
Physically small, super energetic and determined to succeed, she set ambitious goals and drove herself relentlessly to achieve them...
