Donald Trump abandoned by the city that made his name

‘Insurrection clearly constitutes criminal activity’

The backlash against President Donald Trump is cutting into the heart of his brand: New York City real estate and landmarks.



The city is cancelling its deals with the Trump Organisation, ending more than $17m (about R260m) in contracts with the president's family business. They include a Bronx golf course and a carousel and two ice-skating rinks in Central Park...