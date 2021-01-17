Donald Trump abandoned by the city that made his name
‘Insurrection clearly constitutes criminal activity’
17 January 2021 - 00:16
The backlash against President Donald Trump is cutting into the heart of his brand: New York City real estate and landmarks.
The city is cancelling its deals with the Trump Organisation, ending more than $17m (about R260m) in contracts with the president's family business. They include a Bronx golf course and a carousel and two ice-skating rinks in Central Park...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.