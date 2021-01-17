Facebook faces online privacy backlash
In its privacy policy it spells out information collected and used to target advertising at users
17 January 2021 - 00:12
Facebook has placed itself in the crosshairs of online privacy advocates with its requirement that WhatsApp users allow data to be shared across the parent company's properties.
However, the move merely brings Facebook in line with its biggest competitor for advertising market share, Alphabet, owner of Google...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.