Business

Lightweight parcels cause heavy breathing

Post office determined to maintain small parcel monopoly

17 January 2021 - 00:13 By JANE STEINACKER

Local courier companies are anxiously awaiting a high court hearing on whether they can continue to deliver parcels weighing less than 1kg.

PostNet and the South African Express Parcel Association (Saepa), an industry body representing courier companies such as DHL and FedEx, approached the North Gauteng High Court in February last year, asking it to set aside a 2019 ruling by the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) that association members must stop handling items weighing less than 1kg...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Reserve Bank to hold repo at record low through 2021 Business
  2. HILARY JOFFE: Why SA’s small firms have ignored state's helping hand Business
  3. Bad debt, earnings weigh on Standard Bank Business
  4. Delays continue to dog SAA Business
  5. How is the price of Bitcoin calculated? Business

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?