Local firms freed from Eskom cuts

Coercive blackouts banned as businesses step in to save dorps

Piet le Roux, CEO of business interest organisation Sakeliga, says that for at least five years businesses in towns across SA have had their power deliberately cut off by Eskom through no fault of their own.



Now, three years after Sakeliga joined a court action to stop this, the Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled that Eskom may not cut electricity to paying customers in defaulting municipalities in an effort to recover debt...