SAB turns investment tap off over booze ban

The country's biggest brewer said last week that it would challenge the alcohol ban in court, saying the measure was unconstitutional

Anheuser-Busch InBev's South African division cancelled a further R2.5bn investment after the government banned alcohol sales for a third time to control a resurgence of coronavirus cases.



The move brings the amount of spending called off by South African Breweries (SAB) to R5bn since the Covid-19 pandemic began to take off in the country 10 months ago...