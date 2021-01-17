Business

SAB turns investment tap off over booze ban

The country's biggest brewer said last week that it would challenge the alcohol ban in court, saying the measure was unconstitutional

17 January 2021 - 00:11 By

Anheuser-Busch InBev's South African division cancelled a further R2.5bn investment after the government banned alcohol sales for a third time to control a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

The move brings the amount of spending called off by South African Breweries (SAB) to R5bn since the Covid-19 pandemic began to take off in the country 10 months ago...

