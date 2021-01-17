Super-cycle party for SA

Rhodium price reaches $20,800 an ounce as commodities provide economic bright spot

SA mines most of the world's small supply of rhodium, a metal used in the car catalysts that reduce emissions. This week the rhodium price reached highs of $20,800 (about R316,000) an ounce - up from $6,050 just over a year ago.



It's one of the commodity prices that have surged in a year in which SA's mineral resources have been one of the few bright spots in the economy...