Booze ban: SAB lays off 550
Brewer suspends contracts of temporary workers as restriction on liquor sales bites
24 January 2021 - 00:10
More than 500 SAB staff received their last pay cheque on Friday after the company suspended their employment due to the ban on the sale of alcohol, a restriction that continues to claim casualties across the sector.
SAB, owned by global brewer AB InBev, told Business Times it had suspended the contracts of 550 temporary workers indefinitely and with immediate effect...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.