Business

Bottling industry faces meltdown

Glassmakers plead for end to booze ban for home consumption

24 January 2021 - 00:06 By CHRIS BARRON

Mike Arnold, CEO of Consol Glass, says if the latest ban on alcohol sales is not lifted by February 15 “then everything will come to a grinding halt”.

“We can just about deal with this lockdown if it’s short term, but we can't deal with the banning of the industry beyond February 15.”..

