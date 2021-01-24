Bottling industry faces meltdown
Glassmakers plead for end to booze ban for home consumption
24 January 2021 - 00:06
Mike Arnold, CEO of Consol Glass, says if the latest ban on alcohol sales is not lifted by February 15 “then everything will come to a grinding halt”.
“We can just about deal with this lockdown if it’s short term, but we can't deal with the banning of the industry beyond February 15.”..
