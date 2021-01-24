Business

Emissions: Elon Musk offers R1.5bn prize

24 January 2021 - 00:04 By Agency Staff

Tesla chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Thursday took to Twitter to promise a $100m (R1.5bn) prize for development of the “best” technology to capture carbon dioxide emissions.

Capturing planet-warming emissions is becoming a critical part of many plans to keep climate change in check, but little progress has been made on the technology, with efforts focused on cutting emissions rather than taking carbon out of the air...

