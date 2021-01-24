How to ... Use your digital profile to get a job

A new year can make you feel like you need to spread your wings and look for a new job. Make sure your online presence works in your favour.



"Employers are being overwhelmed by potential candidates for the few vacancies and the recruitment market is turning to AI [artificial intelligence] to automate the screening process," says Mark Germishuys, the CEO of data science company NGA...