Business

How to ... Use your digital profile to get a job

Make sure your online presence works in your favour

24 January 2021 - 00:02 By Margaret Harris

A new year can make you feel like you need to spread your wings and look for a new job. Make sure your online presence works in your favour.

"Employers are being overwhelmed by potential candidates for the few vacancies and the recruitment market is turning to AI [artificial intelligence] to automate the screening process," says Mark Germishuys, the CEO of data science company NGA...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Capitec to refund thousands of its clients as part of Covid-19 relief Business
  2. Vote for your favourite radio station and you could win R40,000 Business
  3. Heineken SA to cut jobs, put investments on hold Business
  4. Reserve Bank keeps rates on hold at record lows Business
  5. Donald Trump abandoned by the city that made his name Business

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology