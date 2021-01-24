Minority investors fight Bell delisting

Company accused of using low share price to favour family trust

Bell Equipment’s minority shareholders are pushing it to consider a tie-up with a large international company or a public sale rather than leaving the JSE, saying a delisting at 20-year-low prices would disadvantage long-term investors in favour of the family trust that controls the company.



The shareholders — who include Opportune Investments MD Chris Logan, America-based asset managers Shipyard Capital Management, and Glacier Pass Partners — said the earth-moving equipment supplier, which has been slipping down the ladder in terms of global sales, is a minnow compared to some of its peers from other countries and that taking it private would not help it in its efforts to gain market share...