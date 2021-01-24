My Brilliant Career: Lockdown ‘a blessing and a curse’ for entrepreneur
Chad Marthinussen is the founder and CEO of Wave Innovate Group
24 January 2021 - 00:02
Tell me about Wave Innovate and the services it offers.
[We are] in the health-care sector and keen to expand our footprint in the personal protective equipment (PPE) space, after the success of the Nanowave brand of face masks, which sold 1.2-million units in SA...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.