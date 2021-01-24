Business

Non-alcohol brands gain from booze ban

The value of the global non-alcoholic wine and beer market is anticipated to reach $30bn in 2025

24 January 2021 - 00:04 By JANE STEINACKER

The ban on the sale of alcohol has catapulted SA’s non-alcoholic adult drinks industry to a strong growth trajectory, a trend that is expected to continue.

Johannes le Roux, founder and managing director of The Duchess Drinks Company, said the company’s non-alcoholic adult drinks brands revenue grew by 100% year on year in December 2020. He expects a similar performance in 2021...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Capitec to refund thousands of its clients as part of Covid-19 relief Business
  2. Vote for your favourite radio station and you could win R40,000 Business
  3. Heineken SA to cut jobs, put investments on hold Business
  4. Reserve Bank keeps rates on hold at record lows Business
  5. Donald Trump abandoned by the city that made his name Business

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology