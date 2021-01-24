Swiss in a tizz over Rupert vaccine
Billionaire got the shot at Hirslanden, which is owned by Mediclinic International, a hospital operator the Rupert family has invested in through Remgro
24 January 2021 - 00:05
Richemont chair Johann Rupert received his first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic his family has investment ties to in Switzerland, sparking a controversy in that country about who should get inoculated first.
The South African billionaire got the shot at Hirslanden, which is owned by Mediclinic International, a hospital operator the Rupert family has invested in through Remgro...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.