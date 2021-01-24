Business

Swiss in a tizz over Rupert vaccine

Billionaire got the shot at Hirslanden, which is owned by Mediclinic International, a hospital operator the Rupert family has invested in through Remgro

24 January 2021 - 00:05 By Agency Staff

Richemont chair Johann Rupert received his first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic his family has investment ties to in Switzerland, sparking a controversy in that country about who should get inoculated first.

The South African billionaire got the shot at Hirslanden, which is owned by Mediclinic International, a hospital operator the Rupert family has invested in through Remgro...

