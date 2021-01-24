The mining industry can lead SA to a greener future

Reaching a net-zero future will require a co-ordinated effort across all industries

EY Corporate Finance Africa’s research suggests that at a global policy level the commitment to reach carbon neutrality is growing — and that in SA an industry not previously associated with green practices may turn out to be a surprise leader in the shift to efficient energy.



The National Development Plan envisages that “by 2030, SA will have an energy sector that: provides reliable and efficient energy service at competitive rates; is socially equitable through expanded access to energy at affordable tariffs; and is environmentally sustainable through reduced emissions and pollution”...