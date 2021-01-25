African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke resigns

African Bank announced on Monday that Basani Maluleke has resigned as the group’s CEO and as an executive director of the African Bank and African Bank Holdings Limited (ABHL) boards of directors.

“Basani Maluleke is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities,” the bank said.

Her resignation takes effect on April 30.

The board said it is “appreciative of Basani’s significant contribution in leading the transformation at African Bank to become a diversified and investable retail bank, and wishes her well with her future endeavours”.

CFO Gustav Raubenheimer is expected to serve as interim CEO until a permanent replacement is found.

African Bank is due to present its annual financial results on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE