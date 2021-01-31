Amateurs confound Wall Street big guns
31 January 2021 - 06:39
Wall Street braced on Friday for the return of an army of amateur investors to trading in GameStop and other hot stocks whose surges this week and subsequent suspension have pitched the little guy against short-selling hedge funds.
Shares in GameStop, AMC Entertainment and BlackBerry plunged more than 40% on Thursday after several online platforms imposed buying halts, but rebounded in late trading as Robinhood and Interactive Brokers said they planned to ease the restrictions...
