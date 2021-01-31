Business

Embracing enterprise supplier development benefits all

31 January 2021 - 06:23 By MODISE MOTLOBA

It was Don Ncube, one of the pioneers of black economic empowerment (BEE), who once quipped: "You cannot talk about South Africa without talking about the mining industry." He made this comment at the launch of a BEE vehicle he led, Real Africa Investments Ltd (RAIL), in 1994. His comment was in response to a question why RAIL had identified mining as an area of focus when it was a "sunset" industry. At the time, gold was sitting at below $350/oz and the obituary of the industry was already being written.

Fast-forward to two-and-a-half decades later and the prices of gold and other precious metals have risen exponentially, with gold hovering just under the $2,000 mark, and mining remains as integral to SA's economy as it was when diamonds were discovered in Kimberley in the 1860s...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Three members on Discovery Insure’s swift response in an accident Business
  2. Regulator to oppose MTN's court application on 5G spectrum auction Business
  3. Capitec to refund thousands of its clients as part of Covid-19 relief Business
  4. Booze ban: SAB lays off 550 Business
  5. The cars are used, the idea is new Business

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction