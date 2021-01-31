Business

Eric Samson: SA's modest man of steel 1938-2021

31 January 2021 - 06:35 By Chris Barron

Eric Samson, who has died at his home in Newport, California, at the age of 82, built a formidable steel manufacturing, trading and shipping empire that spanned 35 countries across three continents.

And he did it without raising a cent of public money...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Three members on Discovery Insure’s swift response in an accident Business
  2. Regulator to oppose MTN's court application on 5G spectrum auction Business
  3. Capitec to refund thousands of its clients as part of Covid-19 relief Business
  4. Booze ban: SAB lays off 550 Business
  5. The cars are used, the idea is new Business

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction