Business

My Brilliant Career: Material man: a business built on love of denim

31 January 2021 - 06:03 By MARGARET HARRIS

Tell me about Tshepo Jeans and what your work involves.

Tshepo, a lifestyle brand founded in SA, offers a range of bespoke denim clothing and ready-to-wear products, including masks, dungarees, shorts, dresses and shopping bags...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Three members on Discovery Insure’s swift response in an accident Business
  2. Regulator to oppose MTN's court application on 5G spectrum auction Business
  3. Booze ban: SAB lays off 550 Business
  4. Capitec to refund thousands of its clients as part of Covid-19 relief Business
  5. The cars are used, the idea is new Business

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction