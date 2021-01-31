Sleeves rolled up for vaccine

SA's private sector is gearing up to deploy its formidable health-care infrastructure in the rollout of the vaccination programme, with business working closely to support the government on vaccine distribution.



The large pharmaceutical warehousing and logistics providers are ready to put their extensive networks and IT systems at the disposal of the government, as are private hospital groups, pharmacies and medical practices as SA embarks on the programme, which will launch after the first doses land on Monday...