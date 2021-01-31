UK firms pitch in to ease pandemic parents' burden

From unlimited paid time off to laptops for children, some of Britain's blue-chip employers are trying to persuade parent employees juggling jobs and childcare during the pandemic that they have their backs.



A third British lockdown from January 5 that shut schools to most children and confined many workers to their homes has exacerbated a childcare crisis that unions warn could herald a drain of talent that disproportionately affects women...