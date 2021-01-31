Business

'We cannot afford chaos on borders'

31 January 2021 - 07:30 By CHRIS BARRON

Juanita Maree, chair of the South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF), says the chaos at the Beitbridge and Lebombo border posts last year could have been avoided.

Her association and the Federation of East and Southern African Road Transport Associations repeatedly called on the government to work more closely with them when implementing Covid-19 protocols in order to alleviate the devastating effect of border blockages on travellers, businesses and the economy, she says...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Three members on Discovery Insure’s swift response in an accident Business
  2. Regulator to oppose MTN's court application on 5G spectrum auction Business
  3. Capitec to refund thousands of its clients as part of Covid-19 relief Business
  4. Booze ban: SAB lays off 550 Business
  5. The cars are used, the idea is new Business

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction