Business

SAA could exit administration this month, government says

03 February 2021 - 11:21 By Reuters
SAA may exit administration at the end of February.
SAA may exit administration at the end of February.
Image: Reuters

SAA may exit administration later this month and a decision on an equity partner for it could be made by the end of March, the department of public enterprises said on Wednesday.

SAA has been under a local form of bankruptcy protection since December 2019, and its longstanding financial woes worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic. It suspended all operations around the end of September.

The department of public enterprises said at a virtual meeting of a parliamentary committee that the remainder of a R10.5bn bailout could flow to the airline after an appropriation act had been passed.

To date, R2.8bn of the bailout has been transferred to SAA, the department's presentation showed.

"We are expecting that during the course of this month the business rescue practitioners should be exiting the business," said DPE director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi.

"We have agreed to set up a receivership to take care of the remaining liabilities," he added.

The department's presentation said a plan for SAA to resume operations had not yet been agreed. It said it had received expressions of interest from potential partners in SAA Group and its subsidiaries.

READ MORE:

Unions approach court to force SAA to pay 'outstanding' salaries

Numsa and Sacca have told the labour court that SAA’s failure to pay its members their "outstanding salaries" had put them in “undue hardship”.
Business
1 day ago

Cancel the R10bn SAA bailout to pay for vaccines: John Steenhuisen

The acquisition and provision of one of the four available coronavirus vaccines must replace lockdown if SA is to survive Covid-19, says DA leader ...
Politics
1 month ago

Simple as SABC: board spurns minister’s plea to rethink retrenchments

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has urged the broadcaster to return to negotiations, but it says there’s no need
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. It's too late for some businesses: Wine and beer sectors seek financial relief ... Business
  2. Outgoing African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke: Bank's success a 'team effort' Business
  3. Three members on Discovery Insure’s swift response in an accident Business
  4. Unions approach court to force SAA to pay 'outstanding' salaries Business
  5. JOB AD | CEO of the Human Sciences Research Council Business

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...