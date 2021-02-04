Momentum Metropolitan Holdings awarded Top Employer certification

Creating conditions that allow employees to thrive is a priority for Momentum Metropolitan Holdings (MMH). And for its efforts, the Top Employer Institute, a leading human resources authority on certifying excellence in employee conditions, has awarded the company Top Employer certification.

The Top Employer certification is awarded to employers that create exceptional working conditions for all employees. This includes creating a comfortable working environment, and nurturing and developing talented staff across all areas of an organisation.

“Momentum Metropolitan Holdings has proven its dedication to creating a better world of work, and continues to exhibit this through its excellent people strategies and practices. The group provides an outstanding workplace experience and journey, empowering employees at all levels within the organisation to truly reach their potential,” says Billy Elliott, Top Employers Institute regional manager for Africa.

Working according to international criteria affords MMH the opportunity to engage in a dialogue with its employees, so they can develop effective ways of improving working conditions. By collaborating with its talented staff across all levels, MMH is able to get the best out of all of its employees and reach the organisation’s full potential.

MMH performed exceptionally well in a number of the categories in the “HR Best Practices Survey”: Steer incorporates business strategy, people strategy and leadership; Shape covers organisation and change, digital HR and work environment; Attract looks at employer branding, talent acquisition and onboarding; Engage includes wellbeing, engagement, rewards and recognition, and offboarding; and Unite examines values, ethics and integrity, diversity and inclusion, and sustainability.

Employers who are transparent and inclusive, empower their employees to cultivate a culture of openness and trust through clear goal-setting, and leaders who openly share their personal development objectives and inclusive policies such as the no-gender-pay gap, have managed to close the gender divide over the past three years. Close to 48% of its top earners identify as female. This egalitarian approach allows MMH to restore a sense of parity and to ensure that those who identify as female are fairly compensated for their contributions to the organisation.

The pandemic required accelerated digitisation, which meant MMH had to use emerging technologies to attract new talent and improve the employee experience. The company has developed digital capabilities to on-board new staff effortlessly, and has kept teams connected and engaged through virtual workspaces and pulse surveys.

Focusing on employee wellbeing has always been a priority for the organisation and the pandemic made it apparent it needed to devote time to supporting the holistic health of its employees. Its wellness programme “Wise and Well”, which was running before the pandemic, served as a reminder to continue to put the needs of its people first, as health takes precedence.

To enhance the wellness programme, “Hello Doctor” was introduced to provide employees with access to remote health services 24/7. “The pandemic sharpened our approach to think human first, and to consider the holistic needs of our people — making wellbeing in the workplace a fundamental priority,” says Dr Dieter Veldsman, MMH’s human capital executive.

Taking care of people is important to the business, as it allows employees to breathe, seek solace in a teammate, and find meaning in their work. When someone is passionate about their work, their team and their workplace, it always leads to the best results.

MMH is not dealing with employees; it’s dealing with people, and the things they do every day matter to the organisation. The health and wellness of its people are paramount, and the pandemic has shown the importance of flexibility and readiness to adapt. If a company doesn't give its people support and supply them with what they need, it won’t be able to adjust.

This article was paid for by Metropolitan Momentum Holdings.