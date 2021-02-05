Online trading in 2021: Your SA guide to getting started

Want to start trading online but not sure where to begin? CM Trading's insightful guide will help you understand all you need to know about online trading in SA and how to trade one of the most popular financial derivatives — contracts for difference (CFD).

With the right knowledge and discipline, anyone can start making money by trading the financial markets. Here's how:

1. Choose a reputable broker

Online trading used to be the domain of a few elite institutions and firms but in 2021, there’s never been a better time for the average South African to get involved, whatever your skill level. To help you on your trading journey, your priority should be to partner with a reputable and trustworthy broker.

A broker will enable you to access financial markets and facilitate your trades. Make sure your broker is reputable and offers the best trading conditions such as low pricing, quick execution of trades, and security of your funds.

When signing up with a broker, you should only consider those who are regulated and licensed by supervisory bodies such as the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in SA such as CM Trading.

2. Learn (and understand) the tools of the trade

To become good at any discipline you must first understand the tools of the trade. With trading; you need to nail the basics of charts, graphs, and using trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 (MT4), which is a long-standing and user-friendly platform.

Since you will be using MT4 for all your online trading, familiarise yourself with the ins and outs of the trading platform.

Even if you’re a novice to trading we have webinars, trading courses, and educational packages to help you on your way.

3. Trade with the trend

To be successful in online trading, you'll need to understand how trends work and how to follow them, regardless of your skill level.

Since CFD trading allows for traders to speculate on the price direction of an underlying asset such as currencies, gold or oil without actually owning it beforehand, you can buy or sell at any point in time.

If prices are going up, you want to be on the buying side, and the earlier you open your “buy” position, the better. Buy low, sell high — simple right? However, you also have the opportunity to sell an asset and benefit from its downwards movements.

Identifying an entry point in the market just before the uptrend or downtrend begins can be profitable, but it's a fool's errand trying to open a sell position when prices are still riding high in hopes that the market will move in your favour, and many traders have blown up their accounts by doing this excessively.

So, while you can choose when to buy or sell, it’s rarely beneficial to go against the consensus and start trading against the market direction.

CM Trading provides real-time signal alerts and market updates.

